Ties between indicted billionaire Lewis and Bankman-Fried are revealed through Deltec Bank owner Jean Chalopin

According to a report published by Protos, indicted billionaire Joe Lewis, facing insider trading charges, secured a $300 million bail bond, and in a twist of fate, sold multiple Bahamian properties worth over $76 million to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried through his company Tavistock. Joe Lewis, who is accused of providing insider trading tips for biotech companies, is pleading not guilty to 19 charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud that could result in prison sentences of up to 20-25 years for each charge.

The connection between Lewis and Bankman-Fried comes through Deltec Bank owner Jean Chalopin, who sold the Albany House property to Lewis in 2014 and was also the primary banker for FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. Chalopin helped bring the cryptocurrency industry to the Bahamas, getting the DARE Act passed and attracting dozens of crypto companies to the nation.