ETH options skew favors put options, while BTC options maintain long-term bullish bias

According to a CoinDesk report, despite last week's 2% increase in the Ether-Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) ratio, options data tracked by Amberdata reveals a stronger bearish outlook for Ether. Ether put options expiring in both short and long terms continue to trade at a premium relative to calls, indicating an ongoing speculation of a price decline across various timeframes. Conversely, Bitcoin options maintain a long-term bullish bias.

Negative values indicate a bias for put options. (Amberdata) (Amberdata)

Despite the bias for short-term Bitcoin (BTC) put options, the longer-term outlook leans toward call options. This enduring bias may stem from the belief that Bitcoin would be the first to benefit from a potential shift in the macroeconomic environment. Furthermore, Bitcoin's fourth mining reward halving, scheduled for early next year, has historically led to significant bull runs.