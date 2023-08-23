Base's transaction numbers are boosted partly by bots and spammers targeting Friend.tech

According to Decrypt, daily transactions on Ethereum layer-2 solution Base, incubated and launched by Coinbase, have surpassed Ethereum's daily transactions, mostly driven by the popularity of social app Friend.tech. Base recorded 1.37 million transactions in a day, while Ethereum reached over 1 million transactions. Friend.tech, a decentralized social media app on Base, allows users to buy and sell shares of their friends' social media profiles.

However, Ethereum researcher Evan Van Ness and Flashbots product lead Robert Miller cautioned that many transactions on Base appear to stem from bots and spammers targeting Friend.tech. Although transactions are increasing on Base due to the app's growing user base, volumes on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and total value locked still considerably favor Ethereum with $836 million in DEX volumes and over $22 billion locked in protocols compared to Base's $8.25 million DEX volumes and $180 million locked in protocols.