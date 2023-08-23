According to official sources and ODAILY, Balancer has recommended that Avalanche LST liquidity providers, BENQI, Yield Yak, and GoGoPool users withdraw liquidity from the Boosted pools and migrate to non-Boosted versions. Although these pools are paused and secured, they will remain suspended. Balancer advises users to migrate as soon as possible for continued functionality.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Balancer Advises Users to Withdraw Liquidity from Boosted Pools and Migrate to Non-Boosted Versions
2023-08-23 15:44
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
According to official sources and ODAILY, Balancer has recommended that Avalanche LST liquidity providers, BENQI, Yield Yak, and GoGoPool users withdraw liquidity from the Boosted pools and migrate to non-Boosted versions. Although these pools are paused and secured, they will remain suspended. Balancer advises users to migrate as soon as possible for continued functionality.
Comments 5
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top