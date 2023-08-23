Investors claim the firm withheld information and failed to report the incident to the police

According to a Cointelegraph report, a group of unhappy cryptocurrency investors have initiated a class action lawsuit against Atomic Wallet after the platform suffered a major breach in June 2023, resulting in a loss of $100 million. The plaintiffs, including high-net worth investors from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, argue that the wallet company failed to inform clients about the hack and did not report the breach to the police.

The lawsuit is coordinated by German lawyer Max Gutbrod and Boris Feldman, a co-founder of Moscow legaltech firm Destra Legal. Gutbrod claims they represent around 50 clients who collectively lost $12 million following Atomic Wallet's breach. The incident affected at least 5,500 crypto accounts on the platform.

Initial reports linked the hack to the North Korean cybercrime group Lazarus Group. However, Feldman's allegations suggest that a Ukrainian hacker group may have orchestrated the attack, with traces of involvement found by blockchain analytics company Match Systems. Atomic Wallet did not clarify what specifically caused the exploit but listed four probable causes, such as a virus on user devices or an infrastructure breach. Atomic Wallet has not yet commented on the matter.

