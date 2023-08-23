According to ODAILY and a video preview on Twitter, Astar Network plans to launch Astar 2.0 on September 13. Astar Network has previously announced Astar Token Economics 2.0, which features token destruction, tiered incentives for builders, a significant reduction in inflation, and higher rewards for DApps that contribute to Astar's growth.
