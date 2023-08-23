According to CN Ember, Arca recently transferred 1.9 million IMX ($1.08 million) and 193,000 LDO ($0.31 million) to Binance. In previous transactions, Arca withdrew 3.4 million IMX from Binance at $0.936 on 3/10 and then transferred 1.5 million IMX back when the price rose to $1.44 on 3/20, resulting in an estimated profit of $750,000.

Additionally, Arca transferred another 1.9 million IMX to Binance 8 hours ago, which incurred an estimated loss of $700,000. The consolidated profit from these transactions amounts to $50,000.