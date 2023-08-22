According to Lookonchain monitoring, today the two giant whale addresses (luggis.eth and addresses starting with 0x1f4A5) unstaked a total of 128,433 AAVE, which is about 7.08 million US dollars.
Two Giant Whale Addresses Released a Total of More than 128,000 AAVE pledges
2023-08-22 15:11
