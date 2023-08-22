Innovative partnership features Souvenir NFTs, a virtual world, and a commitment to philanthropy

Binance is partnering with The Weeknd for the singer's first-ever global concert tour powered by Web3, the After Hours Til Dawn tour. Now expanding to Australia and New Zealand, the collaboration enables fans to explore Web3 through Souvenir NFTs, which can unlock exclusive rewards. The partnership also includes Enter The Dimension, a virtual world where fans can complete challenges and enter prize draws, regardless of whether they attend a concert.

The collaboration goes beyond entertainment, with Binance donating $2 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund, showcasing its commitment to philanthropy. The fund will support the UN World Food Programme's (WFP) mission to address global food crises. Additionally, 5% of the sales from the upcoming Tour NFTs will be allocated to the charitable cause.

As the tour continues its expansion, The Weeknd and Binance aim to unlock innovative opportunities for fan engagement and explore the potential created by merging music with Web3 technology.

