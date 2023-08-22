Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society demands action from Facebook on scam advertisements on its platform

According to a Cointelegraph report, Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) is planning to seek a court-issued shutdown order against Facebook if the social media platform fails to address alleged investment and crypto scam ads. The MDES claims over 200,000 people have fallen victim to Facebook ads promoting crypto scams, fake businesses, and counterfeit government agencies, and over 5,300 scam ads have been identified by the Ministry.

MDES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn mentioned the ministry has made attempts to communicate with Facebook but accuses the platform of failing to screen advertisers adequately. MDES plans to gather evidence and ask a court to shut down Facebook within the country within seven days if no actions are taken by the platform.

