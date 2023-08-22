Layer-1 blockchain Terra shuts down its website after a recent compromise by hackers

According to a Cointelegraph report, Terra, a layer-1 blockchain, has temporarily closed its website to protect users from ongoing phishing scams after it was compromised by hackers over the weekend. Terra announced the freezing of the terra.money domain and advised users not to engage with any sites under the aforementioned domain until an official "all-clear" notice is posted.

Developers have been working to resolve the issue, but have encountered third-party response delays. Phishing scams have affected over 200,000 people, and Terra has warned users not to interact with any sites associated with the Terra money domain until further updates are published.

In the meantime, Station Wallet has implemented significant updates to improve user safety and security, urging users to avoid using Station desktop and mobile apps until their safety can be confirmed. Over the past year, Terra's market capitalization has suffered due to its long history of issues, with its native token LUNA tumbling 22% in the last week.