Transaction valued at approximately $5.71 million with an average price of $1.53 per OP

According to Spot On Chain monitoring, a suspected Amber Group address has purchased 3.73 million OP from Binance in the past 24 hours at an average price of $1.53, totaling approximately $5.71 million. The address now holds a total of 8.14 million OP, worth an estimated $12.5 million.