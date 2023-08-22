According to Cointelegraph, Stellar Development Foundation has joined the Bytecode Alliance, a collaborative consortium working to advance the WebAssembly ecosystem and develop an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) alternative (WASM). WebAssembly (WASM) is a secure and efficient low-level bytecode that runs at near-native speeds. The collaboration aims to improve the blockchain ecosystem by making it more accessible, efficient, and enabling seamless cross-chain operations. This partnership is expected to drive innovation, bringing new opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi) and fostering greater interoperability in the blockchain industry.