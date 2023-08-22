Cheongju city authorities are working with crypto exchanges to identify and confiscate cryptocurrency from local tax delinquents

According to a report by Cointelegraph, the city administration of Cheongju in South Korea intends to confiscate cryptocurrency from local tax delinquents. They have requested seven South Korean crypto exchanges, including Upbit and Bithumb, to investigate the holdings of thousands of tax evaders who owe at least 1 million won ($750) in local taxes. Conclusively, authorities plan to seize cryptocurrency from these individuals.

This initiative aims to hold South Korean residents accountable who have evaded their tax responsibilities using cryptocurrencies as a means of concealing property. Tax-related cryptocurrency confiscations have increased in South Korea in recent years, with the government seizing an estimated $180 million worth of cryptocurrencies from tax evaders in 2021 and 2022 combined.