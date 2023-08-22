According to a report by Cointelegraph, crypto lawyer John E Deaton recently stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple, filed in December 2020, deprived XRP of almost three years of adoption in the US. Deaton's comments followed news of Coinbase's minority stake acquisition in USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle.

The pro-XRP lawyer highlighted that prior to the lawsuit, platforms such as Coinbase were major promoters of XRP. He pointed out that Coinbase diligently reached out to the SEC for regulatory clarification before listing the token. After receiving no objections, XRP was listed by Coinbase in February 2019. Likewise, MoneyGram, a key Ripple remittance partner, received no objections upon disclosing their plans to use XRP to the SEC.

Despite these measures, the SEC filed the lawsuit against Ripple in December 2020. Deaton concluded that although Ripple has seen success outside the US, the lawsuit hampered XRP's adoption. Recently, a New York District Court judge ruled partially in favor of Ripple Labs, stating that XRP sales on digital asset exchanges are not securities.

