According to ODAILY, the Scroll Foundation has announced a collaboration with Chainlink Labs, with the goal of providing Chainlink Web3 services to Scroll developers. By joining the Chainlink SCALE initiative, Scroll aims to support the adoption of its Ethereum-native zkEVM scaling solution, further improving the accessibility and performance of decentralized applications for developers.
Scroll Foundation Partners with Chainlink Labs to Provide Chainlink Web3 Services
2023-08-22 16:21
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
