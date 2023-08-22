Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges related to the FTX crash last year when he appeared in court on Tuesday, CoinDesk reported. SBF was arraigned in the Southern District of New York after a new indictment accused him of using client funds for everything from purchasing personal real estate to political donations. Prosecutors are asking the court to order SBF's defense team to share more information about his proposed "counsel's advice" defense.
Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Related to FTX Crash
2023-08-22 15:04
