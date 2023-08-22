Trial set to begin in October, followed by another trial in March 2024

According to a Cointelegraph report, US prosecutors have filed a 100-page document outlining their requests for jury instructions in the upcoming October trial of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The document breaks down each of the seven charges, related to fraud and money laundering conspiracy along with wire, commodities, and securities fraud, and suggests how Judge Lewis Kaplan should present them to the jury. It also includes proposed instructions for examining evidence and deliberating on Bankman-Fried's guilt.

While such proposals are typical in criminal trials, it will ultimately be up to Judge Kaplan to decide on the final instructions. Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, is being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center after Judge Kaplan revoked his bail on August 11. He faces a separate trial for five other counts in March 2024.

