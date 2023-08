Number of PYUSD holding addresses hits 204, with transaction numbers peaking on August 21

Data from Tokenview reveals that the PayPal stablecoin, PYUSD, has issued 12 million coins in the past five days, bringing the total circulation to over 40.73 million. Currently, there are 204 PYUSD holding addresses, with the number of transactions reaching an all-time high of 314 on August 21.