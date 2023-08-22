Theories about the wallet's potential owner abound, with speculation pointing to large institutions or crypto exchanges

According to a cointelegraph report, amysterious Bitcoin wallet has surged up the ranks to become the third-largest Bitcoin (BTC) holder globally in just over three months. According to BitInfoCharts, the wallet address first received Bitcoin on March 8, accruing a staggering 118,000 BTC ($3.08 billion at current prices) within three months and two weeks. This rapid accumulation has led to much speculation about the wallet's potential owner.

Some suggest that a crypto exchange moving funds could be the most likely scenario, while others on social media have proposed wilder theories, such as BlackRock being the "prime suspect." It's important to note, however, that there is no solid evidence supporting these theories. Binance and Bitfinex currently own the world's largest Bitcoin wallets, while another Binance cold wallet sits in fourth place.