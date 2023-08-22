According to ODAILY, automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has announced the launch of a generative art NFT series named Mercedes-Benz NXT Icons. The collection will span seven eras, starting from the present and going back to the beginnings of automotive history, with each era containing approximately 2,700 collections, resulting in a total of 18,860 collections across all eras. The application website for mint passes has been launched, and the option to claim the Mint Pass will be open until the end of the Dutch auction for the last era. Due to regulatory requirements, the mint passes will only be available for collectors from the EU countries, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and Taiwan.

