According to CoinDesk, Botto, created by German artist Mario Klingemann, is a unique AI-generated art project that is part AI, part human community, and part experiment en route to artistic singularity. Botto isn't just an AI tool – it learns and evolves through human interaction. Every week, the AI generates multiple pieces of artwork, and the community votes on the best pieces. Winners are minted as NFTs and sold on platforms like OpenSea. Botto's integration with blockchain not only fosters an interactive and evolving creation process but also blurs the line between human-generated art and AI-generated art, raising questions about the nature of creativity and art in the digital age.