According to ODAILY, Maple Finance CEO Sid Powell announced that since its establishment in May 2021, the platform's 15 loan pools have disbursed more than $2 billion in corporate loans. Having launched on the Solana chain last year, Maple Finance originated approximately $125 million in on-chain loans before suspending development in December. The company also launched a cash management pool in April this year. Maple Finance resumed its operations on the Solana chain on August 21, opening its cash management solution, which has since attracted around $27 million in deposits. Maple Finance previously raised $5 million in funding from investors led by Tioga Capital and Blocktower Capital, along with GSR Ventures, Cherry Ventures, Veris Ventures, and The Spartan Group.