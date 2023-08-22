According to Cointelegraph, the Longevity+DeSci Summit took place on August 10-11 in New York City, focusing on the convergence of longevity and decentralized science (DeSci). This was the first time the event organizer, Lifespan.io, included DeSci in the conference title to emphasize the field's increasing relevance. Decentralized science has emerged as a popular byproduct of blockchain technology, enabling biotech firms to bypass traditional, competitive funding routes like National Institute of Health grants and offering new solutions in the longevity space.

Speakers at the conference discussed various aspects of the intersection between blockchain technology and longevity research. Topics included tokenomics, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) as new funding channels for research projects. This growing intersection holds significant potential for both fields, potentially leading to innovative solutions and advancements in healthcare and longevity.

The event also highlighted interdisciplinary interaction and collaboration, aiming to benefit longevity research, policy advocates, and fundraisers by sharing ideas and breaking down silos between various stakeholders. Longevity research and blockchain technology were both acknowledged as having profound impacts if advancements are made in either or both fields, driving further interest and support from attendees.

