Macroeconomist Lyn Alden has expressed skepticism about a proposal to create a gold-backed BRICS currency involving Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Alden argued that the gold-backed currency model is flawed, as it only temporarily works in a fractional-reserve banking system.

She suggests that it is more probable for the BRICS countries to shift away from the US dollar for cross-border payments by using their own currencies, particularly the Chinese yuan. If successful, moves that undermine the US dollar's dominance could potentially impact Bitcoin, either by facing headwinds from rising US treasury yields or benefiting from the Federal Reserve's need to provide liquidity backstops for banks.