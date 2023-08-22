Critical updates expected in upcoming hearing, addressing FTX's Chapter 11 bankruptcy case and allegations of massive fraud

On August 23, FTX Trading Ltd is set to appear before Judge John T. Dorsey of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The hearing will provide updates on the bankruptcy case, a motion to establish procedures for settling litigation claims related to FTX's collapse, and status updates on several adversary proceedings filed against FTX insiders, including founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

The agenda includes 15 matters, with nine already resolved through court orders, leaving six issues remaining for the hearing. Among these, FTX seeks the court's approval for procedures to settle lawsuits related to its collapse, which has met resistance from the U.S. Trustee's office, arguing that the proposal lacks proper oversight.

The outcome of the upcoming proceedings could determine creditor recoveries and the potential legal accountability of those involved in one of the largest frauds in corporate history.