Huang Licheng's address buys 17 BAYC for a total of 390.68 ETH as BAYC floor price hits new annual low

Odaily reports that F2Pool Lianchuang Wangchun recently acquired 24 BAYC NFTs, spending a total of 574.1 ETH. Additionally, data on the chain reveals that Huang Licheng's address also purchased 17 BAYC today through Blur, with a total expenditure of 390.68 ETH.

The BAYC floor price reached a new annual low today, momentarily dropping to 22.49 ETH before rebounding to 24 ETH.