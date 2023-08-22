According to Decrypt, Nathaniel Chastain, former head of product at popular NFT marketplace OpenSea, has been sentenced to three months in prison for using inside knowledge to flip NFT assets featured on OpenSea's homepage. Chastain was convicted of fraud and money laundering in May and potentially faced up to 20 years in prison for each charge. The FBI and the US Department of Justice accused Chastain of making over $50,000 in illegal profits from trading NFTs, calling it the first-ever insider trading case involving digital assets. Chastain's lawyers unsuccessfully argued to dismiss the case on the grounds that NFTs are not securities and the information he leveraged was not confidential.