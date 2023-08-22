According to Lookonchain monitoring, DWF Labs withdrew 170,000 CYBER (about 770,000 U.S. dollars) from Binance, becoming the 11th largest holder of CYBER.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
DWF Labs Withdrew 170,000 CYBER from Binance
2023-08-22 15:19
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 4
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top