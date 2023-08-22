Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora urges businesses to modernize security systems, recommends AI-driven solutions

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora has warned companies that cybercriminals are now faster than ever at breaching defenses. In a recent interview on CNBC's "Mad Money," Arora urged businesses with outdated security systems to modernize their cybersecurity infrastructure. He highlighted the increasing need for swift response times, stating that companies should be prepared to deflect cyberattacks within hours, not days. He also proposed using artificial intelligence to tackle the issue in real-time, as it offers the capability to effectively respond to evolving threats.

The second quarter of 2023 saw more than $300 million in crypto lost to hacks and exploits, while August has already seen numerous high-profile crypto heists. As the landscape of cybercrime continues to change, businesses must remain vigilant and invest in cutting-edge security measures to protect their assets and customers.



