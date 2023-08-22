Binance US has announced the listing of ADX token, enabling deposits effective immediately. Trading will officially begin on August 23, 2023, with the ADX/USDT advanced trading pair. Ambire AdEx (@AmbireAdEx) is a permissionless advertisement platform that links content publishers with advertisers. Users can learn more about the listing and make their deposits
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance US Lists ADX Token, Adds Trading Pair ADX/USDT
2023-08-22 16:27
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 2
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top