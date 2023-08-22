Binance.US has announced a new USD on-ramp, allowing users to buy USDT directly on the platform using various payment methods. Users can now purchase USDT through payment partners such as MoonPay, which supports various payment options, including debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Furthermore, users can sell USDT for USD and withdraw via bank transfer. This new feature aims to provide a convenient, seamless experience for the Binance.US user base and potentially attract more customers to the platform.