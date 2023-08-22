The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,812 and $26,258 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,046, down by -0.07%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LEVER, AKRO, and UNFI, up by 30%, 22%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1664.61 (-0.54%)

  • BNB: $210.2 (-2.14%)

  • XRP: $0.518 (-0.99%)

  • ADA: $0.2613 (-2.13%)

  • DOGE: $0.06292 (-0.43%)

  • SOL: $21.1 (-1.17%)

  • TRX: $0.07502 (-0.81%)

  • DOT: $4.417 (-1.78%)

  • MATIC: $0.548 (-4.35%)

  • LTC: $66.25 (+0.17%)

Top gainers on Binance: