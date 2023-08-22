The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,812 and $26,258 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,046, down by -0.07%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LEVER, AKRO, and UNFI, up by 30%, 22%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Prosecutors Submit Proposed Jury Instructions for FTX Co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Trial
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Becomes 3rd Largest BTC Holder in 3 Months
Blockchain Capital Co-Founder Loses $6.3 Million in Crypto Due to SIM Swap Attack in May
Wormhole Foundation Officially Launched, Aims to Foster Innovation through xGrants Program
Blur TVL Dips Below $100 Million, Almost Halving from June 26 High
Starknet v0.12.1 Launched on Mainnet, Ending "Quantum Leap" Phase
Institutional Holders Join Alameda in Lawsuit Against Grayscale
Binance Labs Invests in Delphinus Lab: Supporting the Next Era of Web3 Applications
Maple Finance Returns to Solana, Opens Cash Management Solution
Market movers:
ETH: $1664.61 (-0.54%)
BNB: $210.2 (-2.14%)
XRP: $0.518 (-0.99%)
ADA: $0.2613 (-2.13%)
DOGE: $0.06292 (-0.43%)
SOL: $21.1 (-1.17%)
TRX: $0.07502 (-0.81%)
DOT: $4.417 (-1.78%)
MATIC: $0.548 (-4.35%)
LTC: $66.25 (+0.17%)
Top gainers on Binance:
LEVER/BUSD (+30%)
AKRO/BUSD (+22%)
UNFI/BUSD (+16%)