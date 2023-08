Binance announces the addition of new trading pairs, CYBER/TUSD, LPT/TRY, SEI/TUSD, and UNI/TRY, to its platform. Trading for these pairs is scheduled to open on August 23, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). This expansion of trading pairs offers Binance users more diverse investment opportunities and showcases the company's continuous efforts to cater to the demands of its clients.

Trading set to begin on August 23, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC).