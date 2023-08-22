Binance Futures is set to launch copy trading at 14:45 on August 22, 2023 (Eastern Eighth District Time). The new feature, now enabled through transactions with order functions, allows users to automatically follow the real-time contract trading strategies of top-performing traders.

Copy trading enables users to learn trading strategies and gain experience. Traders with orders can benefit from commission rebates and receive exclusive rewards from copy traders. Binance welcomes users to become order traders and take advantage of the new copy trading feature.