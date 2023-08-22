According to the Binance blog , Binance announced that it has launched Binance Pay in Brazil to simplify crypto payments for local merchants.

Since its first launch in 2021, Binance Pay has over 12 million active users and has processed over $98 billion in payments to date. Binance Pay currently cooperates in Brazil, Latin America, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia. Payment services in Brazil are provided by Latam Gateway, which cooperates with the Central Bank of Brazil to ensure the processing of legitimate payment activities.