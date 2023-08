Base TVL now ranks fifth in Layer 2

According to a report by Odaily based on 2BEAT data, Base TVL (Total Value Locked) has reached $240 million, showing a significant growth of 10.9% within just seven days. This increase has led to Base TVL's rank climbing to the fifth position amongst Layer 2 solutions, following Arbitrum, OP Mainnet, zkSync Era, and dYdX. The rapid growth highlights the increasing interest and adoption of Layer 2 platforms in the cryptocurrency sector.