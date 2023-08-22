According to CoinDesk, Balancer, one of Ethereum's top decentralized crypto trading projects, has discovered a critical vulnerability in its high-interest-paying boosted pools, placing tens of millions of dollars in crypto at risk. The decentralized protocol immediately went into a lockdown, and Balancer's crisis response group paused several pools to prevent further issues. However, some pools could not be paused, putting 1.4% of total value locked - approximately $10 million - at risk. Balancer has urged users to withdraw their tokens to secure the affected pools. This event caused the total value locked (TVL) on the platform to drop by nearly $100 million as users rushed to withdraw. Despite the emergency actions securing at least 80% of assets, investors in BAL expressed concern, causing the token's price to fall from $3.55 to $3.44.
