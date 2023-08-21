In the past 24 hours, Friendtech surpassed Uniswap and Bitcoin in protocol fees, ranking after Ethereum and Lido protocols

According to Wu Blockchain, Garry Tan, CEO of renowned incubator Y Combinator, has announced his entry into Friendtech, a decentralized finance platform, and shared his invitation code. Within the past 24 hours, Friendtech generated $1.12 million in protocol fees, outperforming Uniswap and Bitcoin, and securing its position second only to Ethereum and Lido protocols.

Friendtech's revenue hit 1,165.2 ETH, while the total transaction volume reached 25,633.5 ETH, showcasing the platform's rapid growth and prominence in the decentralized finance space.



