NFT trading platform X2Y2 has announced the official launch of their new "Listing Offer" feature, which has replaced the previous "Terms" function, according to news from ODAILY. The updated functionality allows borrowers to make offers based on their desired terms, becoming effective upon lender acceptance. X2Y2 has also stated that more new features will be rolled out in the near future.
X2Y2 Replaces "Terms" Function with New "Listing Offer" Feature
2023-08-21 16:15
