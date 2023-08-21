According to ODAILY, the Wormhole Foundation has officially been launched to support research and development in blockchain interoperability technologies. Co-led by Robinson Burkey and Dan Reecer, the foundation is dedicated to promoting the seamless integration of Web3 through the Wormhole ecosystem, aiming to lay the foundation for a decentralized Internet.

The Wormhole Foundation drives innovation through its xGrants program, which allocates resources to open-source software development and research, with a focus on cross-chain protocols and applications. In collaboration with Borderless Capital's $50 million cross-chain ecosystem fund, the foundation seeks to nurture the next generation of cross-chain startups, preparing them to be part of the upcoming wave of Web3 applications implementing the Wormhole stack.