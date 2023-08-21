Whale Alert, the popular online platform for real-time tracking of large cryptocurrency transactions, recently reported a substantial transfer of 4,639,778,173,637 SHIB tokens, worth approximately $37,176,222 USD. The transaction occurred between two unknown wallets, highlighting the continued large-scale movement of SHIB within the market.
Whale Alert Reports Massive Transfer of 4.64 Trillion SHIB Tokens
2023-08-21 15:40
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
