Proposal for Uniswap V3 deployment on Ethereum's Scroll scaling solution gains 100% support

The Uniswap community has voted on the temperature check proposal to deploy Uniswap V3 on the Ethereum scaling project, Scroll. According to the voting results on the Snapshot page, the proposal passed with a unanimous 100% support. With this outcome, the Uniswap team will likely move forward with plans to take advantage of the Scroll scaling solution to improve the platform's performance and user experience.



