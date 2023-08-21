According to Cointelegraph, in a bid to enhance the security and efficiency of credentials verification, a UK university has partnered with an artificial intelligence (AI) startup for the implementation of a blockchain-based solution. The collaboration aims to integrate cutting-edge technology into the university's operations and ensure the secure and swift validation of academic credentials.

The AI startup, which specializes in machine learning and blockchain technology, will work alongside the university to develop and deploy a system that allows the transparent and immutable storage of credentials on a blockchain network. This will facilitate seamless verification by employers and other relevant entities by eliminating the need for manual checks, reducing the risk of fraud and document forgery.

The partnership highlights the growing interest in blockchain technology for applications beyond cryptocurrencies and its potential for transforming traditional processes across various sectors, including education.