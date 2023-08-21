According to CoinDesk, the Terra project's website has been compromised by an unknown party, as confirmed by its core development team on Twitter. Users have been warned to avoid the website while the issue is being resolved in order to protect themselves from phishing scams and unauthorized access to their personal information and funds.

Terra is a blockchain protocol that uses algorithmic stablecoins, such as TerraUSD (UST), to enable users to make decentralized transactions for various financial services. The project has gained significant attention in recent months due to the growth and adoption of its stablecoins.

As a result of the cyberattack, the Terra community has advised users to be vigilant and stay informed through the project's official communication channels, such as Twitter and Discord. Developers are working to address the issue and restore the website's functionality as soon as possible. The incident underscores the need for increased security measures and user education to protect against malicious activities in the digital ecosystem.