According to ODAILY, Starknet's latest version, 0.12.1, has officially been launched on the main network, marking the end of its "quantum leap" phase. The primary goal of the Starknet 0.12.1 upgrade is to boost transaction efficiency by addressing the issue of invalid transactions wasting valuable sequencer resources without incurring fees.

The newly implemented upgrade introduces a validation stage prior to transaction processing, effectively filtering out invalid transactions much earlier in the process. As a result, failed transactions will be assigned a REVERTED status, included in the block, and required to pay the associated fee. This improvement in transaction efficiency highlights Starknet's continuous efforts to optimize its network performance and provide a seamless user experience.