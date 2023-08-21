A recent CertiK Skynet Alert shows a major liquidity removal has been reported in the WPC token on the BNB chain network: 0x8694996e265C62D02D8bDe46df98Fc172e8Ae2CA. The funds, amounting to approximately $162,000, were transferred to the External Owned Account (EOA) 0x68a before making their way to the MEXC exchange. Observations have raised suspicion that the WPC token could potentially be a honeypot, a malicious scheme used to entrap and exploit unsuspecting investors within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Users are advised to proceed with caution and conduct thorough research before engaging with the WPC token or any similar projects that seem suspicious.