A recent CertiK Skynet Alert shows a major liquidity removal has been reported in the WPC token on the BNB chain network: 0x8694996e265C62D02D8bDe46df98Fc172e8Ae2CA. The funds, amounting to approximately $162,000, were transferred to the External Owned Account (EOA) 0x68a before making their way to the MEXC exchange. Observations have raised suspicion that the WPC token could potentially be a honeypot, a malicious scheme used to entrap and exploit unsuspecting investors within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Users are advised to proceed with caution and conduct thorough research before engaging with the WPC token or any similar projects that seem suspicious.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Significant Liquidity Removal Observed in WPC Token; Honeypot Suspected
2023-08-21 15:53
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
