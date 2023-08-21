According to Cointelegraph, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently filed charges against a cryptocurrency investment manager, Syndicate Trading LLC, and its principal Matthew J. Skinner. The charges allege that the company misled investors by fabricating its association with a prominent accounting firm, providing misleading custody claims and spreading false advertising statements.

According to the SEC's complaint, Skinner and Syndicate Trading attracted investors through online ads, social media posts, and Syndicate's website. The company claimed to have enlisted a well-known accounting firm to conduct audits and verify its control of the digital assets on investors' behalf. However, the SEC alleges that no such relationship ever existed.

The SEC also accuses Syndicate of falsely asserting that it had secured digital asset custody services through a widely recognized U.S.-based custody provider. The complaint further states that Skinner didn't return investor funds when requested and has sought business from new investors even after receiving a cease-and-desist order.

The charges brought against Syndicate Trading and Skinner highlight the SEC's increasing emphasis on maintaining investor protection and reducing deceptive practices in the cryptocurrency industry. The regulator seeks disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, civil penalties, and permanent injunctions against both the company and Skinner.