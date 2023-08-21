Official Binance channels urge users to verify information and exercise caution

A fraudulent project has recently attracted attention by falsely claiming to be in partnership with Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Scammers often resort to fabricating partnerships in order to gain credibility and deceive potential investors.

In response to this alarming development, official Binance channels are cautioning users and the wider digital asset community to perform due diligence and thoroughly research any claims related to business collaborations. Binance emphasizes that authentic partnerships and announcements are exclusively disseminated through its official channels.

The cryptocurrency exchange reiterated its commitment to ensuring a secure and reliable environment for users, and encourages individuals to remain vigilant against potential frauds and scams in the digital asset industry.

