According to Cointelegraph, Sweden has seen a surge in renewable energy-powered Bitcoin mining, benefiting from low electricity prices, a favorable regulatory environment, and abundant renewable energy sources. The Nordic country is a leader in renewable energy production, with 60% of its electricity generated from hydro energy and additional power from wind, solar, and biofuels. The cold climate provides natural cooling for mining equipment, further reducing costs and environmental impact. Several blockchain companies and Bitcoin miners, such as Great Northern Data and Kryptovault, have set up operations in Sweden, tapping into the country's growing market for sustainable mining solutions. The trend highlights a broader movement towards green mining and the increasing adoption of sustainable practices in the cryptocurrency industry.